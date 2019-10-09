

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of France on Wednesday retained its growth forecast for the third quarter.



According to the monthly survey, the economy is set to expand 0.3 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.



Further, data showed that the manufacturing sentiment index dropped to 96 in September from 99 in August.



Industrial production contracted largely reflecting the weakness in machinery and electronic equipment. However, business leaders expect industrial output to grow again in October.



In the service sector, the business confidence index came in at 99 in September versus 100 in August.



Service sector activity slowed in September. Leaders project activity to accelerate in October.



In construction, the business confidence index rose slightly to 105 from 104 in August. Construction sector activity was up sharply in September.



Business leaders forecast construction sector activity to continue to grow at a sustained pace in October.



