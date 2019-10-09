AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2019 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 08/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.0006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6475942 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 22896 EQS News ID: 887515 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2019 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)