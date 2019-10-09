Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2019 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.0313 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8871340 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 22873 EQS News ID: 887469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 09, 2019 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)