Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2019 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 08-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1066.567 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247560 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 22868 EQS News ID: 887459 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 09, 2019 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)