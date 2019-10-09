Analytic Software Firm FICO Hires Michelle Beetar as Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Industry expert held leadership positions at Cell C Limited, Experian

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics, fraud and collections software leader FICO today announced that Michelle Beetar has joined the firm as its managing director for sub-Sharan Africa. Beetar, a South African, previously held the position of chief customer experience officer at Cell C Limited, one of South Africa's top four mobile operators, and prior to that was managing director of Experian South Africa. Beetar will manage the region from the company's offices in Johannesburg.

"Michelle Beetar has impressive credentials in the software and analytics industries, and has an absolute passion for customer service," said Steve Hadaway, FICO vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "We are enthusiastic about making her part of the EMEA Leadership Team."

FICO has expanded its South African operation significantly over the past several years, and the local staff has more than doubled in the past couple years.The company moved its offices to the Sandton district, Johannesburg's financial centre, last year to accommodate the growth.

"This is a critical moment for analytics in Africa, as firms are increasing their use of AI to improve the customer experience, fight fraud and stop money laundering," said Michelle Beetar. "FICO has leading solutions in all these areas, and has been working with banks, retailers and other firms here for 30 years. I see a tremendous opportunity to help firms across the continent build much stronger customer relationships through better use of data, and I want to be an important part of that movement."

Beetar has also held leadership positions at Novell South Africa, Oracle and MWEB. She holds an Economics degree from University of the Witwatersrand, and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Customer Management.

