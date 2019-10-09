Enable Customer Journey With Newgen at APAC Conclave 2019, Singapore

Newgen to showcase its low code application platform roadmap

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of automation platform managing content, processes, and communication, announced that its APAC Conclave 2019 will be held at the Grand Hyatt, 10 Scotts Rd, Singapore on 11th October, 2019. The conference will bring together 120+ industry leaders, customers, and partners to discuss industry challenges, opportunities, and the latest technologies.

The event will focus on how business leaders can build a connected enterprise and drive continuous innovation, bring agility to processes and streamline the customer journey. It will feature a keynote on digital transformation by Frederic Giron, VP & Research Director, Forrester Research. Further, the event will host a panel discussion on 'Connecting Enterprises, Transforming Experiences' and feature powerful customer success stories, ensuring insightful takeaways. Delegates present at the event will learn about the nuances of digital transformation through a unique, gamified approach.

"At Newgen, we have always strived for delivering superior customer experience. This event gives us an opportunity to reconnect with our customers and express our gratitude for making us an integral part of their digital transformation journey," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software

In line with its customer-centric approach, Newgen is launching a regional customer advisory board (CAB). The board will enable the company to work along with its customers and align its business & product strategy to serve them better.

Newgen will showcase its future product roadmap and elaborate on how it will continue to empower strategic initiatives of organizations. Attendees will get to experience Newgen's low code platform that connects organizations' systems, processes, people & things. In addition, Newgen will recognize and felicitate its customers for their achievements.

