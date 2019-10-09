Really Simple Systems CRM Wins at the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2019

HAMPSHIRE, England, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Simple Systems CRM has been announced as the winner of Cloud Management Solution of the Year in the Computing Cloud Excellence Awards 2019.

Computing's annual Cloud Excellence Awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

The leading CRM vendor was awarded the accolade at a ceremony at the Hilton London Tower Bridge last month and has now been united with the winner's trophy. CEO John Paterson commented, "In an increasingly crowded field dominated by some of the largest technology companies in the world, it is great to be recognised for our CRM system and customer service."

Cloud Management Solution of the Year category is for software tools designed for managing and monitoring applications, data and services residing in the cloud. Winning the award demonstrates Really Simple Systems CRM for ease of use, functionality and innovation.

The award also acknowledges the work carried out to help customers with user adoption and the high quality for customer support for new users. With an ethos of taking complex applications and making them easy to use and affordable, the Really Simple Systems product has been commended for its use of self-service support materials and the simplicity of the user interface.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/blog/cloud-excellence-awards-2019/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.