AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Oct-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 08/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 218.9932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 236673 CODE: CG1 ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 22915 EQS News ID: 887601 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 09, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)