2019 Dancing in Autumn: Replacing Languages with Body Movements to Initiate the Trend of Thoughts

TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever since its launch in 2010, the Dancing in Autumn series has become one of the most important dance festivals in Asia, featuring works of various styles by outstanding artists and performing arts groups to reflect on various contemporary issues as well as to initiate dialogues with audiences from different perspectives.

From October 10 to November 24, the 2019 Dancing in Autumn series presents nine programs in the National Theater and Experimental Theater as well as in the Cloud Gate Theater. Participating artists include LIN Hwai-min, CHENG Tsung-lung, HO Hsiao-mei and SU Wen-chi from Taiwan, Akram Khan from the UK and TAO Dance Theater from China. In addition, Canada's Frédérick Grave, Belgium'sJan Martens and Damien Jalet, and Denmark'sMette Ingvartsen will visit Taiwan for the first time to converse with local audiences. Furthermore, Taiwan's youth choreographers TIEN Hsiao-Tzu, CHENG Hao and SU Pin-Wen also present new perspectives of the next generation.

As pointed out by NTCH General and Artistic Director LIU Yi-Ruu, a good theater is not only a venue offering high-quality performance, but also a place for us to explore and impose impact on the society. Therefore, following the outspoken TIFA, NTCH IDEAS Lab, and jubilant Summer Jazz Party, NTCH presents the Dancing in Autumn series to challenge the existing values in the society with arts as a vehicle. "Therefore not all the works emphasize popular aesthetics. Some may even make people stunned and stunk. But each of them shares something in common, that is, proposing candid questions and responding honestly."

With the rapidly disappearing boundaries between different artistic forms, an art festival has to evolve to reflect the trend of development of contemporary arts. Thus, from 2020 on, the biennial Dancing in Autumn and International Theater Arts Festival will be combined into an annual festival for artists to initiate thoughts and debates focusing on important social issues. It is expected to be the most provocative performing arts festival in Taiwan, said the NTCH.

On November 24, the Experimental Theater will be turned into a dance floor for the closing party Stop Talking, Start Dancing! In addition to live DJ, five Artists-in-residence of the 2019 Gap Year will also join audiences in the merriment of dance. For more information, please go to https://reurl.cc/xD03oL

2019 Dancing in Autumn Website: https://reurl.cc/xD03oL

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004062/National_Theater_Logo.jpg