Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 9

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 8 October 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =81.02p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 82.60p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 107.67p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 108.13p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 October 2019

