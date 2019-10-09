

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark exports rose in August, while imports declined at a slower pace, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel rose seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.6 percent rise in July.



Growth in exports was driven by increases in sales of chemicals and chemical products including medicines.



Imports decreased 0.9 percent annually in August, following a 1.0 percent fall in the previous month.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel etc. was a seasonally adjusted DKK 9.8 billion in August.



For the first eight months of the year, both exports and imports rose 7.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



