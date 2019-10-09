

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after steep losses the previous day.



While focus shifted to corporate earnings, underlying sentiment remained cautious amid heightened tensions between the United States and China ahead of crucial talks set to begin on Thursday.



Elsewhere, media reports suggest that Britain's government is set to call MPs to a special sitting of parliament later this month to decide the future direction of Brexit.



The benchmark DAX was up 97 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,067 after giving up 1.1 percent the previous day.



Tariff-sensitive auto stocks were rising, with Daimler up 0.7 percent and Volkswagen rising 0.4 percent.



Lender Commerzbank dropped half a percent while Deutsche Bank shares were marginally lower.



Suedzucker Group was little changed. CropEnergies, the member of the Suedzucker Group, reported that its second-quarter operating profit improved to 28.6 million euros from 9.6 million euros, a year ago.



DEUTZ AG advanced 0.6 percent after it acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery management hardware and software.



