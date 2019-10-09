Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Directorate Change

9 October 2019

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Kelly as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Sandra is a chartered accountant who has very recently retired from the Canal & River Trust, a charity that is responsible for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers in England and Wales, where she was Finance Director responsible for finance and all matters relating to taxation and pensions. She also looked after audit & risk, IT, Procurement and Chaired the Trust's marina subsidiary until its sale in December 2018. Sandra spent eight years as Finance Director at NHBC (National House-Building Council), the UK's leading independent standard-setting body and provider of warranty and insurance for new homes in the UK. She previously held senior finance positions in the commercial sector, most notably for BMW GB.

Sandra has been chair of Headington School, a leading independent girls school in Oxford, since 2016 and has been on the board of governors since 2013.

The Chairman of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC, Mr Anthony Townsend, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Sandra to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a director with her extensive financial experience."

Sandra's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in February 2020.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3 170 8732