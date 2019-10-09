Nutrigenomics Market to Experience Robust Growth due to Rising Cases of Food Allergies Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nutrigenomics Market scope was priced at US$ 252.20 million during 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 16.48% by the completion of prediction period. The global market scope of nutrigenomics is estimated to touch US$ 850.86 million by the completion of the year 2025. Nutrigenomics, also known as nutritional genomics, refers to a study that defines relationship between nutrition, human genome, and health. It explains how the different types of food effects human body biologically. In addition, the study is likely to impact well-defined segments of food chain including genetic alteration of animal feed and crops.

Rising cases of food allergies or intolerance among humans is expected to impel nutrigenomics industry growth. Such allergies can happen to anyone at any age against specific food products such as wheat, peanuts, eggs, soy, fish, and others. Nutrigenomics is able to identify food that suits individual's molecular dietary signature. This factor is driving demand for the study among researchers and food manufacturers. Increasing focus of food manufacturers on customization of food products according to specific gene profile is anticipated to propel nutrigenomics market growth. Manufacturing companies are launching food products aimed to improve weak immune system among individuals. Moreover, supportive initiatives being taken by governments across various nations to promote nutritional genomics will drive the market over the forecast period.

To cater to rising demand for customized diet, manufacturing companies or institutes are investing in R&D to expand application scope. For instance, February 2019, a team of researchers from King's college of London found that blueberries can low blood pressure. According to their research study, eating 200 grams of blueberries for a month can improve blood vessel function and reduce systolic blood pressure. Researchers found that regular consumption of drinks based on blueberries are effective in reducing blood pressure by 5mmHg in a month.

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the nutrigenomics industry can be bifurcated into services, and reagents and kits. In 2018, reagents and kits segment accounted for largest market share owing to growing health awareness regarding chronic diseases. Increasing number of clinical laboratories is also expected to contribute well to segment's growth. However, services segment is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to growth of healthcare information technology (IT) services. Such services include telepathy, health records, and user-friendly healthcare applications for housebound patients.

Application Insights:

In terms of application, the nutrigenomics market can be classified into diabetes, obesity, anti-aging, and chronic diseases. Obesity segment is anticipated to hold largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising cases of obesity among young and adult population across the globe. Growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and increasing stress level among individuals is giving rise to obesity. Moreover, genetic factors are also responsible for body fat distribution and weight gain among individuals.

Technique Insights:

On the basis of techniques, the nutrigenomics industry can be categorized into blood, saliva, buccal swab, and others.

Regional Insights:

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for largest revenue share. It is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to rising consumption of specialized diet in the region. In addition, advent of direct to consumer nutrigenomics kits is expected to impel regional growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development regarding nutrigenomics will drive regional market growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for beverages and functional food in the region. This factor is promoting adoption of nutrigenomic techniques. Japan is expected to the largest consumer of functional food in the region, which will drive regional market in coming years.

Some of the key players in the nutrigenomics market are Unilever; Danone; Genova Diagnostics; Inc.; Gene Smart; Metagenics, Inc.; and Cell Logic. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive edge over others.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Nutrigenomics Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market

Market Segment:

Nutrigenomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Obesity



Cardiovascular Diseases



Cancer Research

Nutrigenomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

