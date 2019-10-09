Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market to Hit $1.8 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market is expected to surpass USD 1.8 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing government expenditure and rising awareness about breast cancer will stimulate automated breast ultrasound systems market over upcoming years. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) estimates, approximately 2,52,000 woman and 2,470 men diagnosed will be diagnosed with breast cancer annually across the U.S. In addition, the NBCF along with the leading breast ultrasound system manufacturers is organizing free check-up camps and symposiums for raising awareness regarding early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer across the U.S. Such initiatives will lead to greater adoption of ABUS in the future years.

Rising prevalence of breast cancer across the globe will generate significant demand for automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) over forecast timeframe. According to the World Health Organization approximately 2.1 million patients suffer from breast cancer each year. High breast tissue density, lower child-bearing and hormonal imbalance issues among women due to changing lifestyle serve as major risk factors of breast cancer, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities to global ABUS market growth.

However, stringent regulations and guidelines for approval of automated breast ultrasound systems coupled with high cost of diagnostic procedure may hamper the market growth over the upcoming years.

ABUS market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over forecasted period at 16.1% CAGR. Automated breast ultrasound system is superior over the conventional technologies in detection of consistent breast lesion growth. ABUS assists during critical processes for identification and characterization of breast lesions, leading to reduced treatment cost. Increasing advancements in automated breast ultrasound systems for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment will increase adoption of breast ultrasound systems over upcoming years. Moreover, automated breast ultrasound systems provide precise anatomical images for breast cancer diagnosis, thereby majorly impact operational and diagnostic efficiency.

The adoption of ABUS in diagnostic imaging centers is estimated to foresee rapid growth owing to expansion of early diagnosis and detection of cancerous cells in body. Diagnostic imaging centers segment held USD 265.7 million revenue size in 2018. Growing availability of specialized technology-based breast imaging techniques and cutting-edge imaging technologies in diagnostic facilities will augment the segmental growth. Furthermore, increasing number of facilities and healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries will drive the segmental growth during the projection timeframe.

U.S. automated breast ultrasound system market held more than 89.0% market share in 2018. Growing adoption of automated breast ultrasound system for early detection of breast cancer coupled with implementation of government initiatives such as Pink Initiative, funding as well as high awareness will act as positively influencing factors for the market growth. Furthermore, presence of established market players in the nation will highly impact the U.S. automated breast ultrasound systems industry growth in upcoming years.

Saudi Arabia automated breast ultrasound system market will progress at lucrative pace of 20.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Rapidly emerging cancer diagnosis and treatment will serve as high impacting factor for the industry growth. Increasing hospitals and government expenditure offering cost advantages are majorly impacting adoption rate of ABUS in the country. Moreover, increasing patient pool along with growing research activities for innovating ABUS will pose momentous market growth potential for Saudi Arabia automated breast ultrasound systems growth market over the foreseeable future.

Some of the key players operating in automated breast ultrasound market are Micrima Limited, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd. and SonoCine Inc. among others. Companies are implementing novel product introduction and collaborations to capture higher profits and market share in the market. For instance, in November 2016, QView Medical received the U.S. FDA approval for QVCAD, thereby expanding its product portfolio. QVCAD is the first artificial intelligence-enabled system use for accurate reading of automated breast system ultrasound exams.

