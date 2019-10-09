Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019

Erweiterte Suche
09.10.2019 | 12:46
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 9

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 08-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue186.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue189.29p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 08-October-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue72.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue72.77p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP24.04m
Borrowing Level:16%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

