Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 341.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 334.67p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---