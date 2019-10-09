EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: EyeGate Pharma Completes Randomization in Pivotal Study

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) ("EyeGate" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye, announced today that it has completed randomization for its corneal wound repair pivotal study using the Ocular Bandage Gel ("OBG") eye drop.

The study enrolled a total of 250 patients requiring corneal wound repair following photorefractive keratectomy ("PRK") surgery. The enrollment process included a formal screening to determine suitability for the procedure, followed by surgery and subsequent randomization into either the OBG or standard-of-care group. Of the enrolled and screened patients, 234 qualified for surgery and randomization into the study.

"We are pleased with the efficiency of our team and sites for getting this study enrolled and keeping us on track for receiving topline data by year end 2019", said Stephen From, CEO of EyeGate. He continued, "This pivotal study potentially puts us in a position to submit the de novo application for commercialization in the first half of 2020."

About EyeGate

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye.

EyeGate's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel ("OBG"), is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, which is a gel that possesses unique properties providing hydration and healing when applied to the ocular surface. EyeGate is in the clinic for two different patient populations: photorefractive keratectomy ("PRK") surgery to demonstrate corneal wound repair and punctate epitheliopathies ("PE"), which includes dry eye.

The objective of OBG is to re-epithelialize the cornea, reduce the risk of infection, improve symptoms, and improve ocular surface integrity. Often current treatments fall short as they are ineffective in protecting and enabling corneal re-epithelialization.

If EyeGate achieves successful completion of the PRK pivotal study and subsequent FDA approval, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only prescription hyaluronic acid eye drop in the U.S. and the only eye drop in the U.S. approved for the healing of corneal epithelial defects. Additionally, if the clinical trial for patients with PE is successful, EyeGate believes OBG will be the only eye drop in the U.S. approved for the treatment of PE.

EGP-437, EyeGate's other product, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate, that is delivered into the ocular tissues through EyeGate's proprietary innovative drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System.

