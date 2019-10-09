"A Proven Evidence-Based Therapy When Angina Persists" to be Held Oct. 16, 2019

Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, and GADA Spa today announced their co-sponsoring of a major educational session at the prestigious GISE Congress, which will be held at the MICO Congress Center in Milan, Italy from October 15-18, 2019.

The symposium, titled "A Proven Evidence-Based Therapy When Angina Persists," is scheduled for October 16th and will feature an internationally recognized scientific faculty. Moderated by Sergio Berti, M.D., and Francesco Giannini, M.D., the session will also include a presentation from Professor Shmuel Banai, M.D., Neovasc's Medical Director.

During the symposium, results of the Italian Reducer Registry will be presented. The registry has enrolled over 180 patients and is one of the largest studies to date. Additionally, the results of a specialized third-party surveytargeting cardiologists and reviewing the clinical path of patients with refractory angina will be discussed.

"As leaders in the treatment of refractory angina, we are pleased to have the opportunity to support an important educational session at one of the most prestigious European Congresses dedicated to the betterment of Cardiology practices and treatments," said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "The panel will be a shared clinical experience of key opinion leaders, providing insights into the treatment options for the growing problem and impact on patients of refractory angina. This session is an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the Reducer rationale, and a presentation of the significant clinical evidence of the effectiveness and safety of the Reducer therapy for refractory angina."

The Neovasc Reducer (the "Reducer"), which is CE Marked and available in the European Union, is expected to continue to have a significant role in treating a large and increasing population of patients suffering from refractory angina due to various degrees of coronary artery disease, who have limited options.

Biagio De Marinis, GADA CEO, underlines how the partnership between Neovasc and Gada represents an important element in the Gada group's growth plan: "Together we work to support Italian cardiologists and provide an important opportunity for patients suffering from chronic refractory angina. We are proud to organize this symposium together with the Italian Society of Interventional Cardiology (GISE) for the benefit of patients suffering from refractory angina."

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

GADA is a national leader in the distribution of innovative medical technologies on behalf of world leading manufacturers and offers a wide range of tailor-made integrated services. The areas served are those related to cardiovascular diseases, blood collection and management, the pre-analytical laboratory phase, dialysis, intensive care, critical areas and neuromodulation. For more information, visit: www.gadagroup.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend," "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, expectations as to the Reducer continuing to have a significant role in treating a large and increasing population of patients suffering from refractory angina and the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

