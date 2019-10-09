

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production grew at the fastest pace in nine months in August, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 7.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 0.9 percent fall in July.



The latest production growth was the biggest since November last year, when output rose 10.7 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, production of consumer goods grew 14.8 percent annually in August and that of capital goods rose 4.6 percent.



Production of intermediate goods and energy increased by 2.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 5.5 percent in August, after a 0.8 percent decline in the preceding month.



