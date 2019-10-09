

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade deficit increased in August from a year ago, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 212 million in August from EUR 108 million in the same month last year. In July, trade deficit was EUR 232.5 million.



Exports declined 2.8 percent annually in August and imports fell 1.1 percent.



For the January to August period, export and import rose by 2.6 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 507.8 million.



