

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target said it's partnering with toy brand Toys'R'Us to relaunch its website ToysRUs.com.



The website of the toy company, which had closed all its 880 stores last year after liquidation, was restarted Tuesday, offering videos and articles on the latest toy trends and brands.



It also showcases in-depth product reviews as well as hot toy lists to help customers choose the best ones. For purchase, the Toys'R'Us site will automatically direct the customer to Target site.



Toys'R'Us plans to open experiential retail stores this fall in Houston, Texas, and Paramus, New Jersey. For those toys which are not available on site, a sales associate will help to complete a sales transaction, and Target.com will fulfill the order.



Target also announced that all new Toys'R'Us purchases would get Target.com benefits, including Target Circle loyalty program, and 5% off on every purchase with a Target RedCard.



The toy company, along with its sister chain Babies R Us closed all stores last year following bankruptcy, cutting thousands of jobs. According to market researcher NPD Group, toy industry sales slipped 2 percent in 2018 hurt largely by the closure of Toys R Us.



For Target, the latest partnership would help to attract young customers in the upcoming holiday shopping season amid weakening sales due to the intensifying online competition.



Target recently teamed with Walt Disney Co. to open 25 Disney stores within select Target stores nationwide, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.



In its efforts to attract more children, the retailer is planning to host free 'Paw Patrol'-themed trick-or-treat event in its stores nationwide on October 26.



