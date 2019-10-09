Technavio has been monitoring the global brazil nuts market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 18.94 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005378/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global brazil nuts market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Brazil Nuts Market Analysis Report by Product (conventional brazil nuts and organic Brazil nuts), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand of Brazil nuts among various end-users. In addition, the increase in the use of Brazil nuts oil in the cosmetics industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the brazil nuts market.

The inclusion of Brazil nuts in various food applications such as flavored drinks, culinary, snacks, breakfast cereals, bakery and confectionery, and dairy products is increasing. Brazil nuts are gaining popularity among consumers as they are a part of various popular diets such as the keto and vegan diets. Also, they are convenient and tasty to eat and are non-greasy, portable, natural, and nourishing wholesome foods. The demand and consumption of premium nut-based snack products is also increasing, which is encouraging vendors to launch new products with Brazil nuts as the key ingredient. Thus, the increasing demand of Brazil nuts among various end-users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Brazil Nuts Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as origination, oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, and nutrition. The company offers Brazil nuts primarily in APAC.

Bassé Nuts

Bassé Nuts is headquartered in Canada and manufactures and offers products through various products segments such as nut butters, nuts, organic and gluten-free, seeds, snacks and confectionery, single serve snack packs, seasonal, dried fruits, club size, and mixes. The key offerings of the company include products such as Brazil nuts and Brazil nuts raw.

Food to Live

Food to Live is headquartered in the US and offers products through various products segments such as nuts, seeds, dried fruit, legumes, powders, grains, flours, and spices. The key offerings of the company include organic and conventional Brazil nuts.

Happilo International

Happilo International is headquartered in India and offers products through various products segments such as dried fruits, dates, nuts, berries, fusion, healthy seeds, and snack packs. The key offerings of the company includes Happilo premium international exotic brazil nuts.

Healthy Truth

Healthy Truth is headquartered in the US and offers products through various products segments such as nut clusters, crunches, dried fruits, powders, organic living superfoods, and bars. The key offerings of the company include organic raw Brazil nuts and organic raw sprouted Brazil nuts.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Brazil Nuts Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Conventional brazil nuts

Organic Brazil nuts

Brazil Nuts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Tree Nuts Market Global Tree Nuts Market by product (almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Fox Nuts Market Global Fox Nuts Market by product (inorganic fox nuts and organic fox nuts) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005378/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com