Delivers End to End Process Excellence From User to Enterprise Level

Celonis, the market leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software, today announced that it will deliver the first complete view of how work is done inside an organization, allowing organizations to remove friction from their processes to discover, enhance and monitor for optimization. Companies can now use task mining to correlate user interaction data (desktop clicks/screens) with business data collected from operational systems using Celonis' core Artificial Intelligence (AI) Process Mining technology. As the first in the market to offer this combination, customers can now understand business processes from the micro-practitioner level to the macro-enterprise level.

"We've always been focused on high-impact transformational change that optimizes for business outcomes. With this addition to our integrated platform, customers can apply data-driven intelligence to the entire landscape of systems and people that make their companies run," said Alexander Rinke, co-founder and co-CEO of Celonis. "Today is a milestone to delivering the complete Enterprise Performance Acceleration capabilities businesses need to achieve end-to-end process excellence."

Business Operations Data Meets User Interaction Data

Every organization needs excellence in their business processes. To achieve this, they need to discover those processes, enhance them, and monitor them over time. There are two major sources of data that represents the work performed in a company: "business data," which is captured by event collection in operational systems as the process is executed; and "user interaction data," which is captured from an individual's screens and clicks necessary to do their jobs. Business data shows the organizational view of processes, whereas user interaction shows the often messy and complex work that an employee has to do to get their job done.

This user interaction view has often been used in an isolated way to merely remove human labor to save costs. For the first time ever, Celonis brings these two views together to deliver broad business value, identifying high-value human work and areas for process optimization to not just save money but create better customer experiences for competitive advantage.

An example of how this total view delivers long term value is how a company processes free text orders (orders that still come in in non-electronic form.) Usually, this process is simply digitized and automated for throughput, but that automation can often cause errors that delay shipments and impact customer satisfaction. With Task Mining, the steps a worker takes to verify orders to reduce errors like checking order history or CRM, or service records can be recorded to understand the optimal method to verify orders expediently to reach the ultimate business goal of on time delivery.

Artificial Intelligence Helps Find the Signal Through the Noise

The Celonis Task Mining Engine doesn't just collect the clicks on the screen -- advanced AI techniques cluster topics and subjects users are working on to help direct areas of focus.

With complete control over privacy as the system records screenshots and context for every click, the technology can automatically detect the users' systems and screens. Down to forensic detail, companies can collect all the words, numbers, and other text on the user's screen automatically, using Object Character Recognition technology. Advanced privacy features ensure that only relevant user interaction data is captured, sensitive data is hidden, and only approved individuals can view user interaction data.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005101/en/

Contacts:

Maria Scurry, Celonis, m.scurry@celonis.com, 781-366-7617