Leafbuyer Technologies Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Signs Deal with Premier Dispensary Chain Terrapin Care Station

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer"), a leading cannabis marketing and technology platform, has announced a deal to provide a suite of services to Terrapin Care Station (Terrapin), a top medical and recreational dispensary chain in Colorado.

Founded in 2009, Terrapin opened its first medical dispensary in Boulder, Colorado. Since then, the company has opened five recreational dispensaries across the Front Range located in Denver, Aurora, Longmont, and a second in Boulder. Each location carries premium, adult-use cannabis flower, edibles, extracts, tinctures, and more. The original location continues to serve medical cannabis patients, as well as recreational consumers.

"We're excited to provide Terrapin Care Station, one of Colorado's major cannabis retailers, with the top technology solutions available in the industry," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Through our platforms, they can reach cannabis consumers directly via SMS messaging, email communication, and The Leafbuyer Total Network."

In addition to the six dispensaries, Leafbuyer will also serve Double Bear Premium Concentrates, an exclusive product line for shatter, wax, and other concentrated forms of cannabis made from flower produced by Terrapin.

"We continue to see significant demand for Leafbuyer products in our home state of Colorado even as we increase our footprint to other states across the nation," said Rossner. "More large cannabis chains are choosing Leafbuyer now than ever before, and the average revenue per unit continues to rise."

Leafbuyer, known as the leading cannabis deals network, provides technology and marketing solutions to dispensaries and product companies across the country.

