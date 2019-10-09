Cannabis Europa to Host First Ever Canadian Conference in Toronto This November

Europe's premier cannabis conference comes to Canada, as European cannabis investment floodgates open, to bolster Canada's budding cannabis economy

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Europa is bringing Europe's premier cannabis networking event to Toronto on November 5, 2019 and will bring together global cannabis leaders including investors, producers, and government officials, all of whom are championing the growth of this new industry on both sides of the Atlantic.

The European market is anticipated to grow by 89% by 2024. With the Canadian cannabis industry valued at $2.6B USD, and expected to grow by only 33% by 2024, the investment and growth opportunities within the relatively untapped European market offers a potential for exponential growth in the next five years. The Cannabis Europa conference aims to connect stakeholders from North America and Europe to establish relationships and share learnings between continents. The day-long conference will include speakers from industry leaders like Aurora Cannabis, Harvest One and Supreme Cannabis and, amongst others.

"Canada is a well-established world leader in the global cannabis market." says Alastair Moore, Co-founder of Cannabis Europa. "With its regulatory framework and federal-level legalization, Canada has a sizeable head start. The next frontier for Canadian businesses is Europe. Cannabis Europa will help Canadian companies understand the complexities of the various European markets, while advising on how to enter them, and provide investors early access to emerging European opportunities."

With a market size nearly double that of North America, Canadian stakeholders have already begun seizing these opportunities through acquisitions and distribution agreements with European leaders.

Panel discussions will cover many topics including politics, infrastructure, international regulations and local issues. Governmental bodies including the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Germany Trade and Invest, and the UK Department of International Trade will be in attendance along with politicians from Denmark, New Jersey, and the UK.

Confirmed speakers include:

Chuck Rufici, CEO of Nesta Co.

Will Stewart , SVP at Harvest One

, SVP at Harvest One Sony Gokhale, General Counsel at The Supreme Cannabis Company

Rami Chalabi , Partner at McCarthy

For more information and up-to-date list of speakers, visit https://cannabis-europa.com/ .

About Cannabis Europa

The foremost arena to share knowledge and shape the future of medical cannabis in Europe.

Cannabis Europa is Europe's leading medical cannabis conference series with events across the continent. It is a thought leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy and business. Our team is focused on bringing groundbreaking and high-quality content, speakers and experiences to audiences in Europe and internationally.

