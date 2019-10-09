

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kawasaki Motors USA recalled about 950 units of lawn mower engines over concerns of burn and fire Hazards. The faulty fuel injector of the recalled engines can push more-than-required fuel into the engine, causing burns or fire, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding lawn mowers sold under the Ferris brand name. These model years 2017 and 2018 Kawasaki FX850V-EFI series engines were sold along with mower model number IS 2100Z ZTR and the Cub Cadet Pro Z 760 LKW EFI.



However, the company said it is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the mowers in reference and contact Kawasaki or a Kawasaki dealer for free repair.



The lawn mowers were made in the U.S. by Maryville, Missouri-based Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. U.S.A.



They were sold at Kawasaki dealers and lawn and garden stores across the U.S. from June 2017 through August 2019 for about $2,800 for the engines sold separately, and for between $10,000 and $12,000 for mowers with the engines.



In November 2012, Kawasaki Motors had recalled about 210,000 units of lawn mower engines over concerns of fire hazard as the fuel filter could leak. Kawasaki Motors received 110 reports of fuel leaks, but no injuries were reported.



