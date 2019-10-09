Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 612 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PE3T ISIN: GG00BJQZ9H10 Ticker-Symbol: 2YL 
Tradegate
09.10.19
11:16 Uhr
2,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,060
2,100
14:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VIETNAM HOLDING
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIETNAM HOLDING LIMITED2,1000,00 %