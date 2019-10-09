VietNam Holding (VNH) aims to deliver long-term capital growth, primarily through investing in listed companies in Vietnam. The fund is also permitted to invest in unlisted companies, which in practice are those that have visible near-term plans to list. The fund has undergone significant changes since September 2017, including the appointment of a new board and manager, Dynam Capital Limited. These changes were implemented to address governance issues associated with the previous board and manager, which contributed to VNH's wider-than-peers discount to NAV. Vietnam's medium- to long-term economic outlook is one of the brightest in the Asia Pacific region and investors looking for exposure to its rapid growth may find the restructured VNH of interest.

