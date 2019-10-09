Digimax Global Solutions: DigiMax Global Solutions Enters Collaboration Agreement with EU-based Black Manta Capital Partners

TORONTO and LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE:DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") and Black Manta Capital Partners ("Black Manta" or "BMCP"), based in Luxembourg, are pleased to announce that they entered into a cross Collaboration Agreement.

In August 2019, a 100% subsidiary of Black Manta, the German based BMCP GmbH, was awarded a license by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") as financial service institution in order to issue and manage Security Token Offerings ("STOs") in Germany. BaFin is a leading financial supervising authority across Europe. With over 2,600 employees, this regulatory body oversees a variety of industries ranging from finance, to banking, insurance, and more.

The approval received allows BMCP to offer clients regulated services surrounding security token offerings. BMCP has indicated that they intend for this platform to function as a comprehensive offering - meaning that they will provide clients all the necessary services from start to finish, through the security tokenization process.

DigiMax, as a global consultant to companies seeking to issue STO's and other forms of digital securities, is pleased to be partnered with Black Manta, as together the partnership can bring clients from around the world to have their digital securities listed in Europe. DigiMax has planned to increase its European presence in late 2019 and is pleased to be able to work with Black Manta as a critical step in this process.

"DigiMax recognizes Black Manta as one of the leading licensed service providers in Europe capable of assisting clients to raise capital and to list digital securities in Europe, starting with Germany", said DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl. "We respect how difficult it is to gain these approvals from the financial supervisory authorities in Europe, and to have done so represents a substantial accomplishment on the path leading toward global digitization of securities. We are excited about working with Black Manta on several such projects in the immediate future."

"Tokenization in the core financial field of securities will - for sure - bring paradigmatic change to the global financial markets. While Black Manta want to be "boutique' in its beginnings and run "handpicked' STOs only, our strategy is global from day one: the first step is to link Europe and Asia on one blockchain-based investment platform. For this reason, we are excited to work with DigiMax who has already built a great global network of participants that can take advantage of our newly licensed platform," said Managing Partner of Black Manta Capital Partners, Alexander Rapatz.

About Black Manta Capital

Black Manta Capital Partners® is a fully regulated and MiFID II compliant one-stop agency for all technical, financial, and legal aspects of Tokenization. With security tokens that grant equity, profit, and governance rights to investors, BMCP aims to set a global standard for Security Token Offerings. BMCP was founded in Luxembourg in 2018, runs the BMCP GmbH in Berlin, as licenced, regulated Financial Institute for STOs, the consulting entity in Vienna BMCP Consulting GmbH and international business development out of the Maltese BMCP Limited.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an 'Exempt Market Dealer'.

DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market.

DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities.

The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax.global

David Posner

Chairman

647-985-6727

dposner@digimax.global

Greg Limon

VP, Business Development

Telegram: Greg Limon

glimon@digimax.global

Stan Milc

VP, Global Marketing

Telegram: @stanmilc

smilc@digimax.global

Sergey Shilnov

Chief Product Officer

Telegram: Sergey Shilnov

sshilnov@digimax.global

Contacts Black Manta:

Alexander Rapatz

Managing Partner

alex@blackmanta.capital

blackmanta.capital

Christian Platzer

Managing Partner

cp@blackmanta.capital

