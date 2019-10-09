The global ortho pediatric devices market size is poised to grow by USD 902.23 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 150-page research report with TOC on "Ortho pediatric devices Market Analysis Report by product (trauma and deformities, spine, sports medicine, and smart implants) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing M&A activities. Also, the increased funding from public and private sectors for ortho pediatric devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ortho pediatric devices market.

With the aim to expand their product portfolios as well as strengthen their business, vendors in the ortho pediatric devices market are increasingly adopting inorganic business strategies such as M&As. Several established vendors are acquiring smaller companies to expand their markets in new regions. Such acquisitions have led to the introduction of several technological advances in ortho pediatric devices. Thus, increasing M&A activities are expected to drive the ortho pediatric devices market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ortho Pediatric Devices Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include shoulder, knee, elbow, hand and wrist, foot and ankle, hip, orthobiologics, and imaging and resection. The company's key offerings include ACL TightRope RT implant, which is an implant with an adjustable loop device, which enables surgeons to pull the shortening strands in the same direction of the graft.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. offers a broad range of products used in orthopedic procedures, surgery, interventional solutions, diabetes care, and eye health fields. The company's key offerings include Pediatric LCP plate system, LCP ulna osteotomy system, and EXPEDIUM system.

NuVasive Inc.

NuVasive Inc. offers intra-op monitoring services, disposables, and biologics, which are used to aid spinal surgery. The company also offers implants and fixation products. The company's key offerings include MAGEC system and RELINE small stature.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc. designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company's key offerings in the market include TL-HEX system, MJ-FLEX, and AGILE NAIL.

OrthoPediatrics Corp.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has business operations under three segments, which include trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other. The company offers various ortho pediatric devices which include Cannulated screws, BandLoc 5.5/6.0mm system, and ACL reconstruction system.

Ortho Pediatric Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Trauma and deformities

Spine

Sports medicine

Smart implants

Ortho Pediatric Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

