Central Europe is a highly value-oriented market where consumers strive to find new ways to stretch their budget without having to compromise on quality. Consumers in this market are constantly on the lookout for the best deals that both online and offline channels in the retail sector have to offer. In fact, in most Central European countries, promotions are becoming relatively common. However, for companies in the region's retail sector, winning consumers does not only mean merely offering mediocre-quality products at entry-level prices.

Invest in 'value for money' brands

CPG and retail sector companies are rapidly offering higher quality or even premium products at mainstream price points. Private labels have become one of the most popular retail industry trends with several retail sector companies launching premium quality private label products and heavily investing in their advertisements. Advertisements can be used as a source to communicate emotional cues to consumers in order to make private labels an everyday household name while promoting the idea of value for money.

Expanding assortments

Companies in Central Europe's retail industry are providing broader assortments in products to appeal better to consumers. Grocers, for instance, are providing variants including vegetarian, organic, and vegan products. Following this trend will be especially useful for fresh food and prepared meals categories. Retail sector companies can also experiment with introducing newer store formats and expanding their offerings in fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals, and grab-and-go snacks.

Digital technology to enhance CX

Retail sector companies and CPG manufacturers alike are investing in technology to enhance their omnichannel presence. Hypermarkets are incorporating more digital technology into their stores to help shoppers explore broader online assortments. They can also incorporate the use of digital kiosk that suggests specific items, depending on the occasion, food pairings, or customer preferences. These efforts will drive customer loyalty and offer a superior customer experience.

