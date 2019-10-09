Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Worth $2.2 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ultrasonic Cleaning Market by Product (Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage-2, and Multistage-4), Power Output, Capacity, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, and Jewelry & Gems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The market for benchtop products to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019-2024

The demand for benchtop products has the largest market size in 2018 and is projected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the benchtop segment can be attributed due to the higher demand for such products in cleaning of dental and surgical implants, jewelry & gems, and machinery component. Improved efficiency and accuracy in the cleaning of a component with a complex shape with eco-friendly cleaning process are some of the major factors driving the ultrasonic cleaning market.

10-50 L tank capacity to dominate the ultrasonic cleaning market, by capacity, in 2019

10-50 L capacity is estimated to account for the largest share of the global ultrasonic cleaning industry in 2018. The 10-50 L tank capacity of the ultrasonic bath is deployed generally for benchtop and standalone products which have high adoption in medical & healthcare, automotive and aerospace vertical.

North America to hold a significant share of the ultrasonic cleaning industry in 2019

In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Extensive industrial base and growing adoption of eco-friendly cleaning systems are the major factors that make North America a dynamic region in the ultrasonic cleaning market, with the US being the major contributor. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

OEMs add the maximum value in the ultrasonic cleaning ecosystem. Branson Ultrasonic Corporation (Branson Ultrasonic (US), Cleaning Technologies Group (CTG) (US), Telsonic AG Group (Telsonic) (Switerzland), Omegasonics (US), Kemet International Limited (Kemet International) (UK), Morantz Ultrasonics (US), Mettler Electronics Corp. (Mettler Electronics) (US), SharperTek (US), Blue Wave Ultrasonics (Blue Wave)(US), Crest Ultrasonics Corporation (Crest Ultrasonics) (US), GuangDong GT Ultrasonic Co.,Ltd (GT SONIC) (China), TierraTech (US), Anmasi Precision Cleaning (Anmasi) (Denmark), STERIS PLC (STERIS) (Ireland), Ultrawave (UK), Roop Telsonics Ultrasonix Ltd (Roop Telsonics) (India), Skymen Cleaning Equipment Shenzhen Co.,Ltd (Skymen Cleaning Equipment) (China), and L&R Manufacturing Company (L&R Ultrasonic) (US) are a few of the major companies dominating the ultrasonic cleaning market.

