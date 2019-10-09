Correction refers to market segment marked in bold below. As from October 10, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by Acarix AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until October 23, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013235884 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182463 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ As from October 10, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Acarix AB (publ) will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: ACARIX BTA 1 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013235892 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 182464 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekononomisk Information on +46 70 767 08 83 or the issuing agent Hagberg Aneborn AB on +46 8 408 933 54.