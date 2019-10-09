The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, October 9
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 October 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:
Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.
Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.
Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.
The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Votes at Chairman's Discretion
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1
|180,995,223
|Nil
|13,292
|1,566
|Resolution 2
|180,917,419
|65,391
|13,292
|13,979
|Resolution 3
|180,914,535
|55,431
|13,292
|26,823
|Resolution 4
|180,914,535
|55,431
|13,292
|26,823
|Resolution 5
|180,914,535
|55,431
|13,292
|26,823
|Resolution 6
|155,432,282
|25,537,684
|13,292
|26,823
|Resolution 7
|180,914,535
|55,431
|13,292
|26,823
|Resolution 8
|155,851,646
|98,686
|13,292
|25,046,457
|Resolution 9
|180,903,715
|91,162
|13,292
|1,912
|Resolution 10
|180,996,765
|24
|13,292
|Nil
|Resolution 11
|180,996,765
|24
|13,292
|Nil
|Resolution 12
|180,905,946
|80,342
|13,292
|10,501
|Resolution 13
|180,897,001
|80,342
|22,237
|10,501
|Resolution 14
|180,982,619
|5,225
|22,237
|Nil
|Resolution 15
|179,321,800
|1,666,044
|22,237
|Nil
A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The presentation by Gervais Williams of Miton Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.mitongroup.com/dit.
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45