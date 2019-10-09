Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.10.2019

09.10.2019 | 16:19
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 9

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 October 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 1180,995,223Nil13,2921,566
Resolution 2180,917,41965,39113,29213,979
Resolution 3180,914,53555,43113,29226,823
Resolution 4180,914,53555,43113,29226,823
Resolution 5180,914,53555,43113,29226,823
Resolution 6155,432,28225,537,68413,29226,823
Resolution 7180,914,53555,43113,29226,823
Resolution 8155,851,64698,68613,29225,046,457
Resolution 9180,903,71591,16213,2921,912
Resolution 10180,996,7652413,292Nil
Resolution 11180,996,7652413,292Nil
Resolution 12180,905,94680,34213,29210,501
Resolution 13180,897,00180,34222,23710,501
Resolution 14180,982,6195,22522,237Nil
Resolution 15179,321,8001,666,04422,237Nil

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Gervais Williams of Miton Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.mitongroup.com/dit.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


