The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 9 October 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 12 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 15 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For Votes Against Votes at Chairman's Discretion Votes Withheld Resolution 1 180,995,223 Nil 13,292 1,566 Resolution 2 180,917,419 65,391 13,292 13,979 Resolution 3 180,914,535 55,431 13,292 26,823 Resolution 4 180,914,535 55,431 13,292 26,823 Resolution 5 180,914,535 55,431 13,292 26,823 Resolution 6 155,432,282 25,537,684 13,292 26,823 Resolution 7 180,914,535 55,431 13,292 26,823 Resolution 8 155,851,646 98,686 13,292 25,046,457 Resolution 9 180,903,715 91,162 13,292 1,912 Resolution 10 180,996,765 24 13,292 Nil Resolution 11 180,996,765 24 13,292 Nil Resolution 12 180,905,946 80,342 13,292 10,501 Resolution 13 180,897,001 80,342 22,237 10,501 Resolution 14 180,982,619 5,225 22,237 Nil Resolution 15 179,321,800 1,666,044 22,237 Nil

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 12 to 15 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Gervais Williams of Miton Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.mitongroup.com/dit.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45