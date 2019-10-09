The "Germany Market Spotlight" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overview

Market conditions remain positive, but the economy is distinctly more downbeat compared to 2017/2018 because of a less favorable external environment- Improving domestic economic fundamentals and supportive government policies ensure solid growth and greater competition, but slower exports and relatively elevated inflation undermine potential.

Construction and healthcare will continue to offer opportunities for MNCs, whereas demand for industrials will be sluggish- Renewed political risks such as a US-EU auto trade war and a collapse of the ruling coalition could disrupt growth prospects.

What you will learn

Key trends to watch in the region through 2019

Industry-specific impacts of key trends on your business

Actions for your business to take to help manage changes in the market

What you will receive

Immediate access to the 21-page PDF report

Exclusive email updates covering emerging markets business topics

Special discounts on future report purchases

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Author's View on Germany

Macroeconomic Overview

Germany is a Top Investment Destination

Moderate Growth Ahead

The Post-Merkel Era

Germany 2019: Scenarios Overview

Trends

Trend #1

Trend #2

Trend #3

Trend #4

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Consumer

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Healthcare

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Industrials

Industry Impacts of Key Trends: Technology

