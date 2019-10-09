IFS Lays out Blueprint for New era of Intelligent and Autonomous Enterprise Solutions

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today unveiled its evolved industry-focused architecture at IFS World Conference 2019 in Boston.

Faced with uncertainties driven by the pressures of digital transformation and threats of disruption, businesses around the world are in need of software vendors whose primary focus is on outcomes rather than exclusively on technology. Today, IFS demonstrated its outcome-centric approach by revealing its vision for how new technologies will be brought into its core application architecture and delivered to customers in context of their unique work and industry needs.

The evolved industry-focused architecture is scheduled for availability in 2020 and will be the new home to IFS's entire portfolio of products across manufacturing, project management and service solutions. In essence, this new approach will allow customers to integrate enabling technologies such as internet of things (IoT), augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in pragmatic and focused ways so they can optimize, automate, predict and interact better across their business.

IFS has been evolving its technology foundations over an intensive and sustained period of engineering development. The focused work has encompassed model-driven declarative development, the intuitive IFS Aurena user experience (UX), and native API enablement of the entire set of capabilities. These enhancements will let IFS and its entire ecosystem innovate at a higher pace and deliver new functionality to customers faster.

Designed to ensure speed, elasticity, and choice, the evolved architecture is built for both cloud and on-premises using container technology and Kubernetes, which allows for running at hyper-scale in the cloud while ensuring portability across clouds and on-premise. It will provide data management and readiness that empowers customers to plug and play advanced technologies such as AI, ML and robotic process automation (RPA) with any solution set in the IFS offering.

At the IFS World Conference this week, in front of thousands of attendees, IFS previewed how these technologies play in reality:

Digital twins and monitoring of assets

Real-time predictive maintenance planning

AR/MR-powered remote assistance for service and maintenance scenarios

By establishing an 'evergreen' approach, IFS gives customers the option to always be on the latest version of their applications without the disruptions that come with full-scale upgrades. This also provides customers greater visibility, predictability, control and flexibility in planning their own business development and adopting new capabilities from IFS.

"The blueprint my team has shared today is underwritten by a fully operational plan to deliver an open and scalable architecture to our customers with the right set of capabilities needed for their Industries," said IFS Chief Product Officer Christian Pedersen. "For IFS, this has always been about architecting a core for our applications that would be fundamentally open and enabled. With today's announcement, we are demonstrating that we are delivering on the promise of a core that has choice quite literally built into it, enabling our customers to benefit faster and easier for new and emerging technologies in context of their business needs and opportunities."

