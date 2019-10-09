Imperium Comms Signs StormGain Crypto Margin Trading Platform as a Client

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / Imperium Comms, a PR, content development and media buying agency specialising in the crypto and broader fintech space, has signed StormGain as a client, as the firm continues to grow and offer its suite of marketing and content services to new clients.

Under the new agreement, Imperium Comms will work closely with StormGain to promote its crypto margin trading platform, primarily by managing its media buying campaigns, though other mediums and avenues to drive referrals will be explored as the partnership develops.

Commenting on the partnership, Imperium Comms' Founder and Managing Consultant, Suliman Mulhem, said his agency looks forward to helping such an exciting and innovative company penetrate new markets and work towards achieving exponential growth.

"We are thrilled to have StormGain as a client and are confident that we'll be able to assist them further build brand awareness and reach new, targeted audiences," Suliman Mulhem said.

The agreement was inked just over two months after StormGain signed a deal brokered by the WH Sports Group to become Premier League football club Newcastle United's official sleeve sponsor.

In addition to StormGain's logo being displayed on Newcastle United's jersey, the sponsorship deal will also allow the crypto firm to run competitions for meet and greets with the club's star players and offer other prizes, such as free tickets to matches.

"We share many core values with Newcastle [United] - effort, determination and the pursuit of success - and we could not have imagined a better partner to start such an exciting venture with," StormGain CEO Alex Althausen said in late July, hailing his company's partnership with the Magpies.

About StormGain

StormGain provides cryptocurrency trading and exchange solutions, offering low-cost access to the crypto markets.

StormGain's platform allows traders to take both long and short positions and put their trading ideas into action on an array of cryptocurrencies, while benefitting from their up to x100 multiplier to leverage up their stakes. StormGain also offers trading signals to help its clients spot the best trading opportunities in the crypto markets, as well as a demo account to allow clients to familiarise themselves with the platform before trading with real money.

About Imperium Comms

Imperium Comms is an integrated public relations, content development and media buying agency, servicing clients all over the world, across sectors. The agency provides core PR services, such as media strategy development, earned coverage, and press release writing and dissemination, in addition to a suite of secondary services, such as copywriting and influencer marketing.

