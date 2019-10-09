JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, Oct 9, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - NJ Ayuk's latest book, "Billions at Play The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals" launches October 22, 2019 and is already an Amazon #1 Best-Seller in two categories: Oil and Energy, and African Politics.African economies are undergoing a transformative period. The energy sector, in particular, holds great potential to revitalize African economies and empower the growth and development. This, is a subject NJ Ayuk dives into in great detail in his sophomore book, "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".Now available for pre-order on Amazon, "Billions at Play" tells us how energy can work better for Africans.With a foreword by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, "Billions at Play" sets out to answer the questions: How did Africa get here and what comes next? How do African countries and societies get the most value from their resources? What exactly can African leaders do to put their countries on a sustainable, profitable path? And how can all parties win in Africa's energy deals of the coming decades?In a straightforward approach, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber outlines the fortunes and misfortunes in Africa's petroleum industry and presents to us that Africa can learn from itself to build competitive economies. In particular, he proposes that: "If African governments, businesses, and organizations manage Africa's oil and gas revenues wisely, we can make meaningful changes across the continent."Using his experience and knowledge of the global energy sector, Ayuk challenges key players to be more active in developing their resources and local content skills, and encourages decision-makers to put Africa's people at the center of economic growth plans.Making the case for the petroleum industry having the power to support and transform emerging economies, he unpacks key issues including what and how Africa can learn from itself, the role of natural gas in Africa's energy future, effective and sustainable investment strategies, strategic oil and gas revenue management and, the role of women in the African petroleum sector.The latter he insists is vital in the success of Africa's oil and gas sector.He asserts that the low number of women represented in the global energy sector is an opportunity missed. "I believe this is unacceptable, short-sighted, and, frankly a real stumbling block to African countries that want to realize the full socio-economic benefits that a thriving oil and gas industry can provide."Ayuk says that, "Africans are more than capable of making our continent successful." However, global participation in the African energy landscape can produce greater benefits. Speaking on U.S.-Africa relations specifically, he stresses that Africa needs companies that are willing to share knowledge, technology and best practices, and businesses that are willing to form positive relationships in areas where they work.In his foreword, H.E. Barkindo describes Ayuk as a dreamer who has "taken the time to develop a detailed roadmap for realizing that dream" and prompts people all over the world to take the time to read "Billions at Play" in order to "play a part in making his dream of petroleum-fueled economic growth, stability and improved quality of life happen for Africa.""Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals" is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Order your copy today.Available globally from October 22, 2019 - Pre-order a copy on Amazon, now: https://amzn.to/2nMV8Ut.Follow the BillionsAtPlay conversation on social mediaTwitter: https://twitter.com/billionsatplayLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/billionsatplay/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BillionsAtPlay/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/billionsatplay/Hashtags: BillionsAtPlay FutureOfAfricanEnergy DoingDealsMedia contact: unathi.twala@centurionlg.comSource: Centurion Law GroupCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.