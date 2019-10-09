The market will decelerate at a CAGR of close to 7% between 2019-2023

The report, cable assembly market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, fiber optics, and other products), application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other applications) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the cable assembly market includes:

Cable assembly market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Application Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Cable Assembly Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification 3M Co. Amphenol Corp. Corning Inc. Molex LLC TE Connectivity Corp.



Cable Assembly Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Cable Assembly Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Application-specific Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rectangular Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RF Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Circular Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Fiber optics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other products Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increased popularity of fiber optics will drive the cable assembly market

Fiber optics are designed for high-performance data networking and high bandwidth communication. Moreover, fiber optics cable assemblies are used to transmit distortion-free signals at high speed because they have low chances of data loss. These factors are leading to the rising popularity of fiber optics and offer vendors in the cable assembly market immense business opportunities during the forecast period.

Advent of high-speed cable assemblies An emerging trend in the cable assembly market

The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers, servers, and data network or communication devices is increasing the need for high-performance cables. Vendors are capitalizing on this requirement and are offering high-speed cable assemblies to facilitate the fast and reliable transmission of data. These cables also aggregate data at very high speeds, which will further boost market growth.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growth in data centers

Increasing demand from aerospace and defense industry

Advent of high-speed cable assemblies

