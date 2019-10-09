The market will decelerate at a CAGR of close to 7% between 2019-2023
The report, cable assembly market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (application-specific, rectangular, RF, circular, fiber optics, and other products), application (automotive, consumer electronics, telecom and datacom, industrial, aerospace and defense, and other applications) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cable assembly market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the cable assembly market includes:
Cable assembly market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Application
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Cable Assembly Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- 3M Co.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Corning Inc.
- Molex LLC
- TE Connectivity Corp.
Cable Assembly Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Cable Assembly Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Application-specific Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rectangular Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RF Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Circular Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Fiber optics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other products Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increased popularity of fiber optics will drive the cable assembly market
Fiber optics are designed for high-performance data networking and high bandwidth communication. Moreover, fiber optics cable assemblies are used to transmit distortion-free signals at high speed because they have low chances of data loss. These factors are leading to the rising popularity of fiber optics and offer vendors in the cable assembly market immense business opportunities during the forecast period.
Advent of high-speed cable assemblies An emerging trend in the cable assembly market
The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers, servers, and data network or communication devices is increasing the need for high-performance cables. Vendors are capitalizing on this requirement and are offering high-speed cable assemblies to facilitate the fast and reliable transmission of data. These cables also aggregate data at very high speeds, which will further boost market growth.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Growth in data centers
- Increasing demand from aerospace and defense industry
- Advent of high-speed cable assemblies
