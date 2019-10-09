Ram Lee Speaking at Private Wealth Mountain States Forum

The Private Wealth Mountain States Forum is designed to bring together more than 75 capital allocators and wealth managers from the area for a day of networking and knowledge share. Ram Lee, Partner at Seven Bridges Advisors, will be one of eighteen speakers at this closed door, invitation only event.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2019 / This year will be the 4th annual Private Wealth Mountain States Forum in Denver Colorado and will take place on October 23rd, 2019. The agenda will be covering asset allocation, alternative investing, growing and passing on personal wealth as well as regulatory compliance and the current state of the financial marketplace and global economy in the Grand Hyatt Denver in Colorado. This event has been designed to enable genuine peer-to-peer learning and networking for the local HNW community.

With eighteen speakers in total, this group of industry leaders will be focusing on the economic, political and global markets outlook. The speakers will also be covering a broad range of topics including emerging and opportunistic alternative investing, fixed income investments, real asset and real estate investment strategies, and asset allocation. Finding ourselves in a positive domestic GDP environment, with optimistic corporate earnings growth, a strong dollar and a volatile stock market, the speakers, including Ram Lee, will be discussing what is to be expected in 2019 and beyond.

While global growth remains positive and central banks around the world continue to unwind what has been a very accommodative monetary policy, volatility is likely to stay high, and investors must continue to do their homework. A key feature of this 4th annual event is the opportunity to share industry knowledge and learn from professional advisors actively engaged in the field to direct future policy and strategy. Huge opportunities remain available for investors making predictions for 2019, and key speakers like Ram Lee aim to open up this discussion with attendees. With competition for clients and assets on the rise, Ram Lee knows that wealth managers need to ensure that their asset allocation strategies address the balance between risk and opportunity, another key reason to attend this prestigious forum.

About Ram Lee and the Seven Bridges Advisors



Ram Lee is a Partner at Seven Bridges Advisors, an outsourced investment office for families and endowments, currently overseeing in excess of $5 billion in assets. Seven Bridges provides clients with a full-service investment office, and work to uncover attractive risk/return opportunities across markets and strategies using both qualitative and quantitative research.

Prior to Seven Bridges, he served as Managing Director at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute endowment. In his role at HHMI, Ram invested its $15+ billion endowment across all asset categories, including private equity funds and an extensive co-investment program. At HHMI, Ram also served as a macro strategist for the Investment Committee. Previous to HHMI, Ram held the position of Director of Investments at the UPenn endowment investment office. He earned a B.A. in the Honors Program at Swarthmore College and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management. Ram serves on the Investment Committee for the NFL Players Association.

