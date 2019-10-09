Dr. Narinder Grewal: Advanced Pain Management Announces Newest Provider

SANTA CLARITA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2019 / Advanced Pain Management is proud to announce the newest provider to join their ranks, Hirsh Kaveeshvar, DO. Dr. Kaveeshvar specializes in neurology - pain medicine, general neurology, and headaches. A Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University, Dr. Kaveeshvar completed his anesthesiology pain medicine program at Wayne State University School of Medicine. After completing his formal education, he trained at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Institute under Dr. Vernon Williams, MD, for additional training in Sports Neurology.

Since his move to Southern California, Dr. Kaveeshvar has helped to faithfully serve his new community as one of the few neurologists holding dual board accreditation in both neurology and pain medicine by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Kaveeshvar join our team at Advanced Pain Management," says Dr. Narinder Grewal, Head of Advanced Pain Management. "Hirsh has an extremely comprehensive resume for someone his age and I am certain that he will be able to bring new and fresh ideas to help us provide our clientele with better service".

Dr. Hirsh Kaveeshvar will be working alongside the other Advanced Pain Management providers at both their Santa Clarita and Lancaster, California locations to provide the best possible service to their clientele.

About Advanced Pain Management

Advanced Pain Management is a healthcare practice designed for patients who are looking for a modern approach to pain management. Located in Santa Clarita and Lancaster, California, the team strives to deliver competent, compassionate, patient-focused care with treatments that eliminate pain at its source. At Advanced Pain Management, the team believes that it is important to have patients be actively involved in their health care for the best possible outcome.

About Narinder Grewal

Dr. Narinder Grewal earned his doctorate in medicine at the Patiala Government Medical College before completing his residency program at the University of Toledo Medical Center. In addition, Dr. Grewal took fellowships in interventional pain management, spinal surgery, and spinal injection to prepare himself for the challenges he would face as a medical professional. Dr. Grewal started Advanced Pain Management to provide high quality, patient-focused care to clientele within southern California.

