AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Oct-2019 / 17:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCA") with them 1. Details of PDMR/PCA a) Name Bim Sandhu 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Initial Notification amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AEW UK REIT plc b) LEI 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each financial instrument Identification Code ISIN: GB00BWD24154 b) Nature of the Purchase of shares through the transaction Santon Pension Fund c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 91.0000p 20,000 91.0000p 30,000 91.1000p 25,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume 91.033p 75,000 Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the 9 October 2019 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction For further information, please contact: Link Company Matters Limited 01392 477500 Company Secretary ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: DSH TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 22943 EQS News ID: 887979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

