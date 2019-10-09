Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2019) - Alpha Group Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "Alpha"), reports that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on October 9th, 2019, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed. Paul Gri, Monika Fabbro, and Chloe Zhang were elected to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") until the next annual meeting of shareholders. In addition, Schwartz Levitsky Feldman Inc. was appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

The Company has also appointed new officers. Paul Gri takes the role of President and Monika Fabbro as Secretary of the Company.

About Alpha Group Industries Inc.

Alpha is currently ceased traded and is in the process of having the Cease Trade Oder ("CTO") revoked. The CTO was issued in May 2009 for failure to file annual and interim financial statements.

For more information, contact Paul Gri, President, Alpha Group Industries Inc. at 416-450-9296 or Monika Fabbro, Secretary, Alpha Group Industries Inc. at 416-867-9899

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including successful application to be a licensed cannabis producer and seller, expected growth, results from operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While Alpha considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, adverse industry events, marketing costs, loss of markets, future legislative and regulatory developments, the inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms, the medical and recreational cannabis industry in Canada in general, income tax and regulatory matters, the ability of Alpha to execute its business strategies, competition, crop failure, currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by law, Alpha disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

