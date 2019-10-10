The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2019-2023

The report, e-nose market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-user (environmental monitoring, food and beverage, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the e-nose market includes:

E-nose market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation End-user Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

E-Nose Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Alpha MOS Electronic Sensor Technology E-Nose Pty Ltd Envirosuite Limited The eNose Company



E-Nose Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

E-Nose Market Landscape 2019-2023: End-user

Environmental Monitoring Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and Beverage Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increased use of e-nose for disease screening will drive the e-nose market

E-nose is used to detect diseases by examining the breath of patients. It provides valuable information which helps to reduce the diagnostic cycle based on non-invasive detection methods. Moreover, the rise in aromatherapy for brain disorders, throat cancer, and lung cancer will also increase the adoption of e-nose devices. This has encouraged companies to focus more on the development of e-nose devices to detect diseases including prostate cancer, which will subsequently drive the market growth.

Development of e-nose chips that can be integrated into smartphones An emerging trend in the e-nose market

Researchers are already developing low-cost e-nose chips, which can be used for household applications. E-nose enabled smartphones can provide vital functions such as hazard detection by identifying toxic gas from air and odor monitoring. With several companies focusing on the development of e-nose chips that can be integrated into smartphones, the e-nose market will witness significant growth in the coming years.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Continuous technological advances

Rising adoption of e-nose for cancer screening

Development of e-nose chips that can be integrated into smartphones

