

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Thursday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August numbers for machine orders and September figures for bank lending and producer prices.



Core machine orders are expected to be flat on month and down 8.4 percent on year after sinking 6.6 percent on month and rising 0.3 percent on year in July.



Overall bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year in August, while lending excluding trusts advanced 2.2 percent. Producer prices are called flat on month and down 1.1 percent on year after sliding 0.3 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year in August.



New Zealand will provide September numbers for food prices; in August, prices were up 0.7 percent on month.



Australia will see August figures for home loans, which are tipped to add 2.3 percent on month after jumping 4.2 percent in July. Investment lending is called higher by 3.0 percent, slowing from 4.7 percent in the previous month.



The Philippines will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth $9.57 billion and exports were at $6.17 billion for a trade deficit of $3.39 billion.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for National Day and will re-open on Monday.



