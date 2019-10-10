The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.01% between 2019-2023

The report, GIS market in the utility industry 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application (software, data, and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005629/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global GIS market in the utility industry 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

The report on the GIS market in the utility industry includes:

GIS market in the utility industry analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Application Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Autodesk Inc. BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED Esri HEXAGON Pitney Bowes Inc.



GIS Market in the Utility Industry Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Landscape 2019-2023: Application

Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Services Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Integration of GIS and building information modelling (BIM) will drive the GIS market in the utility industry

The integration of GIS in the BIM software enables organizations to standardize and organize 2D and 3D design data at the primary level. Manufacturers integrate BIM and GIS into 3D computer-aided design software for construction activities at the secondary level. Additionally, BIM data and workflows contain information regarding sensors and the placement of devices in IoT connected networks, which can help in better design and management.

Grid modernization in utilities using GIS An emerging trend in the GIS market in the utility industry

GIS helps in building and modernizing grids and enhances the resiliency of the grid in the utility industry. It also enables virtualization of 2D and 3D data, real-world monitoring, and network functionality on any device such as desktops, web, and smartphones. The utility sector extensively relies on GIS as it provides better-informed decisions and functionality about managing grid data.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/GIS-market-in-the-utility-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increased use of GIS for water management

Development of mapping systems

Grid modernization in utilities using GIS

Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005629/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com.