

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in September, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - matching forecasts following the 0.3 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, producer prices were down 1.1 percent - again in line with expectations after sliding 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and down 6.0 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 0.4 percent on month and plummeted 9.3 percent on year.



