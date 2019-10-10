AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2019 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 09/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 711.2591 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22076 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 22965 EQS News ID: 888065 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 10, 2019 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)