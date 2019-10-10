

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHGFF.PK, PHG) said it expects third-quarter Group sales of approximately 4.7 billion euros, a 6 percent comparable sales growth. Comparable order intake growth is expected to be flat. Adjusted EBITA is anticipated to be around 583 million euros. Net income from continuing operations is projected to be approximately 210 million euros, which will include a charge of 78 million euros related to a goodwill impairment in Connected Care.



Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said: 'While I am pleased with the operational performance improvements in the Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses, it is disappointing that margins declined in the Connected Care businesses. We will drive further strong mitigating actions to accelerate the improvement in these businesses.'



