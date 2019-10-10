The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% between 2019-2023
The report, amino acid fertilizer market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global amino acid fertilizer market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the amino acid fertilizer market includes:
Amino acid fertilizer market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Futureco Bioscience S.A.
- Haifa Group.
- ICL
- Isagro S.p.A.
- Syngenta
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product
- Liquid Formulated Fertilizers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Dry Formulated Fertilizers Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Growing adoption of organic farming in developed countries will drive the amino acid fertilizer market
The excessive use of fertilizers by farmers to accelerate crop production has resulted in low biological activities in the soil and poor soil quality. This has created a demand for sustainable farming practices such as organic farming. Amino acid fertilizers are widely used in organic farming because of their ability to enhance crop growth by promoting microbial activity and improving soil fertility. The increasing health awareness and government support will further boost the adoption of organic farming among farmers, especially in developed countries. This will subsequently drive the demand for amino acid fertilizers.
Environmental stress affecting crop yield An emerging trend in the amino acid fertilizer market
Environmental stress can lead to high yield losses in seed-producing plants and cause seed-borne disease outbreaks. Hence, it is necessary to implement crop protection mechanisms and boost the environmental stress resistance of crops. The application of amino acid fertilizers to improve the amino acid intake of plants has emerged as one such solution to counter the effects of environmental stress. This will further boost the global amino acid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Environmental stress affecting crop yield
- Increasing strategic alliances
- Rising R&D initiatives
