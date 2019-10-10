The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% between 2019-2023

The report, amino acid fertilizer market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product (liquid formulated fertilizers and dry formulated fertilizers) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the amino acid fertilizer market includes:

Amino acid fertilizer market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Futureco Bioscience S.A. Haifa Group. ICL Isagro S.p.A. Syngenta



Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Landscape 2019-2023: Product

Liquid Formulated Fertilizers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Dry Formulated Fertilizers Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Growing adoption of organic farming in developed countries will drive the amino acid fertilizer market

The excessive use of fertilizers by farmers to accelerate crop production has resulted in low biological activities in the soil and poor soil quality. This has created a demand for sustainable farming practices such as organic farming. Amino acid fertilizers are widely used in organic farming because of their ability to enhance crop growth by promoting microbial activity and improving soil fertility. The increasing health awareness and government support will further boost the adoption of organic farming among farmers, especially in developed countries. This will subsequently drive the demand for amino acid fertilizers.

Environmental stress affecting crop yield An emerging trend in the amino acid fertilizer market

Environmental stress can lead to high yield losses in seed-producing plants and cause seed-borne disease outbreaks. Hence, it is necessary to implement crop protection mechanisms and boost the environmental stress resistance of crops. The application of amino acid fertilizers to improve the amino acid intake of plants has emerged as one such solution to counter the effects of environmental stress. This will further boost the global amino acid fertilizer market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Environmental stress affecting crop yield

Increasing strategic alliances

Rising R&D initiatives

